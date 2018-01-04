LOST leaves Netflix for Hulu

Starting today, Netflix subscribers will have to look elsewhere if they want to stream the hit TV series LOST. As Variety reports, all six seasons of the supernatural drama have now been moved to Hulu after Netflix’s rights to the show expired.

LOST, which aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010, comes to Hulu as part of a deal with Disney/ABC. Netflix’s original contract with Disney/ABC went into effect back in 2009 but wasn’t renewed.

While it’s not uncommon for TV shows and movies to shuffle between streaming services, this move comes at an interesting time, as Disney is in the process of obtaining a majority control over Hulu. Disney is already a corporate parent of Hulu, but because of a $52.4 billion deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, announced last month, Disney would also absorb Fox’s stake in the streaming platform.

Throughout its run, LOST nabbed numerous Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. It was created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof and followed the lives of a group of people stranded on a mysterious island following a plane crash. Matthew Fox, Daniel Dae Kim, Jorge Garcia, and Josh Holloway starred, as did Yunjin Kim, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O’Quinn, and Naveen Andrews.