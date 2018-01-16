Lucy Dacus shares reflective video for new song “Addictions”: Watch

March 2nd marks the release of Historian, the sophomore album from Virginia-bred indie singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus. Due out via new label home Matador Records, it’s been teased thus far with breakup track “Night Shift” and now a song called “Addictions”.

Verses filled with lilting vocals eventually give way to thick guitar riffs and a more propulsive charge in this number about dependency in all its forms — whether it’s drugs that bring you down or relationships and people that hold you back. Its self-directed music video, also shared today, taps into these themes as it shows a woman struggling to separate the past and present, fantasy and reality.

Check it out below.

Historian, which was mixed by renowned studio veteran John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Future Islands), will be supported with a North American tour that runs from early March to the first week of May; find all the dates here.

Historian Tracklist:

01. Night Shift

02. Addictions

03. The Shell

04. Nonbeliever

05. Yours & Mine

06. Body To Flame

07. Timefighter

08. Next Of Kin

09. Pillar Of Truth

10. Historians