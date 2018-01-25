Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour

First Slayer, then Elton John, and now Lynyrd Skynyrd. The veteran southern rock band is the latest act to announce a farewell tour.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour is scheduled to kick off May 4th and spans 30 dates in all. Over the course of the outing, they’ll share the stage with a number of special guests, including Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke, and Blackfoot.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,” said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, in a statement. Lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant added, “we’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans. It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”

In 1977, at the peak of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s success, frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gains, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines were killed in a plane crash. A decade late, the surviving members of the band reunited with Van Zant’s younger brother, Johnny, taking over as the new lead singer.

Tickets for the farewell tour go on sale Friday, February 2nd. You can also grab them here.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2018 Tour Dates:

05/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

05/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

05/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

06/22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Cente

06/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

06/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

06/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/06 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

07/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/04 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

08/25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood