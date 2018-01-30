Mad Cool Festival adds Arctic Monkeys, cementing its status as the year’s best rock festival

Photo by Philip Cosores

We’re running out of hyperboles to describe Mad Cool Festival’s 2018 lineup, and for good reason. The likes of Pearl Jam, Jack White, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack, and Tame Impala are all set to appear at the Madrid-based festival between July 12th and 14th. And now another big name has been added to the fold: Arctic Monkeys. As part of a newly announced European tour, Alex Turner and the boys are scheduled to co-headline Mad Cool Festival on Friday the 13th alongside Jack White.

Beyond the headliners, other confirmed participants include Justice, At the Drive-In, MGMT, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, Franz Ferdinand, Alice in Chains, Portugal. the Man, Yo La Tengo, Japandroids, Sampha, Wolf Alice, Eels, Real Estate, Kevin Morby, Glass Animals, Perfume Genius, Washed Out, Young Fathers, Sofi Tukker, Black Pistol Fire, Frankie Cosmos, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Kaleo, Odesza, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, among others.

Understandably, tickets to Mad Cool 2018 are already sold out. There are, however, a smattering of tickets available via third-party resellers like Stubhub.

Here’s the updated lineup poster in all its glory:

