Mad Cool Festival, already the year’s best lineup, adds Jack White

Without question, Madrid’s Mad Cool was already 2018’s premiere rock festival lineup, boasting a bill headlined by Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack, and Tame Impala, and also featuring Justice, At the Drive-In, MGMT, Fleet Foxes, Future Islands, Franz Ferdinand, Alice in Chains, Portugal. the Man, Yo La Tengo, Japandroids, and Sampha.

Now, they’ve went ahead and added Jack White.

The Third Man rocker leads the latest wave of lineup additions which also include Wolf Alice, Eels, Richie Hawtin, Odesza, Daniel Avery, Leon Bridges, and Kevin Morby.

The insane part? There’s even more to come.

Here’s the updated lineup poster in all its glory:

Mad Cool Festival 2018 goes down July 12th-14th in Madrid. Understandably, tickets are already sold out. There are, however, a smattering of tickets available via third-party resellers like Stubhub.