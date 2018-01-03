Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Margo Price delivers “A Little Pain” on Colbert: Watch

Taken from the Third Man Records signee's latest album, All American Made

by
on January 03, 2018, 5:10pm
0 comments

Last fall, Third Man Records’ own Margo Price released her sophomore album, All American Made. The singer-songwriter supported the acclaimed record with a charming appearance on The Daily Show back in October. On Tuesday, Price again performed in front of a TV audience, this time rolling out “A Little Pain” on The Late Show.

Donning high heels and a shimmery sequined dress, the Nashville native had a noticeable soulful pep in her step as she was backed by a full band, including a mini string section. She even attempted to venture out into the crowd, which was, sadly, way too comatose for a musician trying as hard as Price was. Replay the whole thing up above.

Price was recently announced as a performer at this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival, headlined by none other than colleague and label boss Jack White.

Previous Story
Keorapetse Kgositsile, Earl Sweatshirt’s father and South African Poet Laureate, dies at 79
Next Story
Nielsen’s 2017 Year-End Report confirms demise of rock ‘n’ roll
No comments
More Stories