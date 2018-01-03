Margo Price delivers “A Little Pain” on Colbert: Watch

Last fall, Third Man Records’ own Margo Price released her sophomore album, All American Made. The singer-songwriter supported the acclaimed record with a charming appearance on The Daily Show back in October. On Tuesday, Price again performed in front of a TV audience, this time rolling out “A Little Pain” on The Late Show.

Donning high heels and a shimmery sequined dress, the Nashville native had a noticeable soulful pep in her step as she was backed by a full band, including a mini string section. She even attempted to venture out into the crowd, which was, sadly, way too comatose for a musician trying as hard as Price was. Replay the whole thing up above.

Price was recently announced as a performer at this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival, headlined by none other than colleague and label boss Jack White.