Marvel creator Stan Lee accused of groping, sexually harassing nurses

The #MeToo movement rolls on, and the latest individual to be accused of sexual abuse and misconduct is 95-year-old comic book legend Stan Lee. The Daily Mail has published a report outlining multiple reports of groping and harassment made against Lee from the nurses employed to care for him.

Lee, who in helping to create the likes of Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk is responsible for roughly 50% of what’s in theaters these days, is accused of mistreating a number of nurses from a particular care agency. Among other complaints, Lee is said to have “asked for oral sex in the shower, walked around naked and wanted to be ‘pleasured’ in the bedroom.”

The Daily Mail quotes an unnamed source as saying that Lee is “an old man who has seemingly lost his way,” adding that “[the] owner at the nursing company has openly said to people that Stan has sexually harassed every single nurse that has been to the house.” (The owner is said to have also cared for Lee herself at one point.) The publication goes on to claim that Lee’s bodyguard, Max Anderson, who has a long criminal record involving domestic and child abuse, is said to have intimidated and frightened the nurses involved.

The nursing firm, which is said to cater to celebrities, is apparently in a “legal dispute” with Lee, though there’s no evidence of any police reports or pending lawsuits. Partially because of this, Lee’s camp is accusing the company of extortion while denying all wrongdoing.

“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character,” reads a statement from Lee’s lawyer, Tom Lallas. He adds that Lee has “received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media.”

“Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong,” concludes the statement.

Lee parted ways with the nursing firm in question near the end of last year. The nursing company he currently uses describes him as “polite, kind and respectful.”

Lee’s wife of 70 years, Joan, passed away last July at the age of 95.