Matt and Kim reveal “Forever” video, announce North American tour

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Matt and Kim resurfaced earlier this week with “Forever”, a single featuring guest vocals from Mark Hoppus and SWMRS and additional production from Flosstradamus. Now, the indie pop duo has shared its corresponding music video, confirmed that a new album is on the way, and announced a 2018 North American tour.

Just as buoyant as the single, the official black-and-white clip features Matt and Kim dancing and thrashing about in an empty room, their energy almost too much for the four walls to contain. It’s an especially welcome sight to see Kim Schifino on her feet following her traumatic onstage injury last year which resulted in a torn ACL. Watch it up above.

In a press statement, the two-piece confirmed that “Forever” will appear on a new full-length that’s dropping this spring. Co-produced by Lars Stalfors and Matt Johnson, the album written during the months Schifino spent recovering from her accident. The as-yet-untitled LP would mark the band’s sixth overall and follow-up to 2015’s New Glow.

To support of all this new material on the horizon, Matt and Kim will tour North America beginning early March. Find the full itinerary below, followed by a statement from the group on Schifino’s injury and “Forever”.

Matt & Kim 2018 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

03/08 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

03/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

03/26 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/06 – Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

04/07 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

04/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

04/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

04/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

04/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

04/21 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

04/23 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/24 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Matt and Kim:

“2017 was not a great year for us. Kim got real depressed during her recovery, and anyone who knows Kim (or has seen her play) knows she’s such a bad-ass upbeat person so it was hard. Then of course almost everyday it seemed like there was another terrible headline. I feel since the beginning of music people have used writing songs as a form of therapy, but I’m not sure we ever really did…until 2017. With a song like “Forever” it felt really good to get stuff off our chest. While the chorus may seem harsh…I think the verses are a rally cry to pull together and just overcome all the bullsh*t.”