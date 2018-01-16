Mavis Staples performs “Build a Bridge” on Kimmel: Watch

In November, Mavis Staples released If All I Was Was Black, a new album produced and written by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy. The soul legend has since supported the effort with appearances on Jools Holland as well as the Late Show with Stephen Colbert (which included a a cameo from Tweedy).

Monday evening brought another glowing TV performance, this time for Jimmy Kimmel’s crowd. A veteran of the stage, Staples delivered “Build a Bridge” — a song about unity and community — with both warmth and conviction. Replay it up above.

Staples was recently announced as performer at this year’s installment of Bonnaroo.