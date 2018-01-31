Maynard James Keenan: “Tool took over 11 years to complete the tracks, to write the lyrics I will only take half of that”

Earlier this month, Tool guitarist Adam Jones revealed that music for the new album was “done” and that the lyrics were “coming in hard.” Now, more exciting details have been shared which corroborate Jones’ album update.

As one redditor has pointed out, in tweet today that’s since been deleted, frontman Maynard James Keenan wrote, “Tool took over 11 years to complete the tracks, to write the lyrics I will only take half of that.” Considering his last comment on the new album was a literal “burp,” this news is sure to get fans extremely hyped.

Two additional posts on Instagram also confirm that the long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days is one step closer to completion. As Alternative Nation notes, the first is from Behemoth frontman Adam Nergal Darski, who uploaded a picture from Tool’s studio alongside a promising caption: “I was privileged to witness @toolbandfanpage rehearsing today… lucky me u’ll say hm? Well, yes, lucky me. It was splendid experience to see this visionary band perform in the same room. THANK U Justin for invitation… it was pretty fuckin’ inspiriting and unworldly!!”

Paul De Maio, a guitarist in Clandestino who also visited the studio, posted a similar picture. “Very honoured to have been invited to hear and experience a reaaal close up performance of most of the music (vocals still in progress) from their long awaited new record and the world is just not ready for this…”

Darski and De Maio, of course, weren’t the first Tool outsiders to hear the new material. Those honors go to Tom Morello, who back in December called the music “epic, majestic, symphonic, brutal, beautiful, tribal, mysterious, deep, sexy and VERY Tool.” Let the waiting game continue.