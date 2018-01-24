Meryl Streep is joining the cast of Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Big Little Lies for its recently announced second season. According to Variety, she will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry Wright.

It’s a rare small screen appearance for Streep, who most recently appeared on two episodes of Showtime’s Web Therapy in 2012. She will reportedly make $800,000 per episode for her role on Big Little Lies.

HBO officially announced in December that Big Little Lies would be returning for a second season after it nearly swept the Limited Series category at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are returning as executive producers in addition to starring on the show. After basing the first season on a novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the series will continue by partially adapting a new story by the same author.

Yesterday, Streep earned a Best Actress Academy Award nomination for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Post, adding to her record-breaking total of 21 Oscar acting nominations to date. She’s vying for her fourth win.