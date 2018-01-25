Metallica to reissue The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited

Metallica are reissuing The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited. The five-track EP consists entirely of covers of songs by bands influential to Metallica, including Diamond Head, Holocaust, Killing Joke, Budgie, and The Misfits. It’s also significant for being the first release from the band following the death of Cliff Burton and marked the debut of their replacement bassist, Jason Newsted.

The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited was originally released in 1987 and the five songs on the EP were later included on the 1988 compilation Garage, Inc. However, this will mark the first time in nearly three decades that the standalone EP will be back in print.

The EP was remastered by Chris Bellman and will be available on a variety of formats, including on 180gram vinyl (both in black and red-orange), on limited-edition picture disc, on limited-edition cassette tape, on CD, and digitally. Fans who pre-order the release through Metallica’s website will received an instant grat download of Metallica’s remastered version of “The Wait” by Killing Joke. You can also stream it below. A release date is set for April 13th, 2018.

The $5.98 EP – Garage Days Re-Revisited Tracklist:

01. Helpless (originally released by Diamond Head)

02. The Small Hours (originally released by Holocaust)

03. The Wait (originally released by Killing Joke)

04. Crash Course in Brain Surgery (originally released by Budgie)

05. Last Caress/Green Hell (originally released by The Misfits)