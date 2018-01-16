MGMT announce new album, Little Dark Age, reveal North American tour dates

Photo by ​Brad Elterman

Alt-rock weirdos MGMT have officially announced the release of their new album, Little Dark Age. The band’s fourth full-length and follow-up to their 2013 self-titled effort is due out February 9th via Columbia Records.

Little Dark Age was produced by MGMT alongside former Chairlift member Patrick Wimberly (Kelela, Blood Orange) and frequent collaborator Dave Fridmann (Spoon, Tame Impala). Recording sessions took place at Tarbox Road Studios in Cassadaga, New York. The 10-track effort includes the previously revealed title track, “When You Die”, and “Hand It Over”.

Below, find the album artwork and complete trackist. You can also watch a behind-the-scenes video on the making of Little Dark Age at MGMT’s website.

Little Dark Age Artwork:

Little Dark Age Tracklist:

01. She Works Out Too Much

02. Little Dark Age

03. When You Die

04. Me and Michael

05. TSLAMP

06. James

07. Days That Got Away

08. One Thing Left to Try

09. When You’re Small

10. Hand It Over

MGMT have also revealed a full North American tour schedule for this spring in support of the record. The band is also confirmed to appear at several festivals, including New Orleans’ Buku Project, Delaware’s Firefly, and Spain’s Mad Cool. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets for the shows go on sale January 19th, the same day as Little Dark Age pre-orders, and you can find more info on both at the band’s website. You can grab tickets via Stubhub.

MGMT 2018 Tour Dates:

01/30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

02/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

02/05 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

02/06 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

03/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

03/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

03/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

03/09 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project

03/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/17 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS

03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building

05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

05/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Palladium

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

05/20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

06/14-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/29-07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/06 – Hérouville Saint Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival