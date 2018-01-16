MGMT announce new album, Little Dark Age, reveal North American tour dates

Photo by Brad Elterman
Alt-rock weirdos MGMT have officially announced the release of their new album, Little Dark Age. The band’s fourth full-length and follow-up to their 2013 self-titled effort is due out February 9th via Columbia Records.
Little Dark Age was produced by MGMT alongside former Chairlift member Patrick Wimberly (Kelela, Blood Orange) and frequent collaborator Dave Fridmann (Spoon, Tame Impala). Recording sessions took place at Tarbox Road Studios in Cassadaga, New York. The 10-track effort includes the previously revealed title track, “When You Die”, and “Hand It Over”.
Below, find the album artwork and complete trackist. You can also watch a behind-the-scenes video on the making of Little Dark Age at MGMT’s website.
Little Dark Age Artwork:
Little Dark Age Tracklist:
01. She Works Out Too Much
02. Little Dark Age
03. When You Die
04. Me and Michael
05. TSLAMP
06. James
07. Days That Got Away
08. One Thing Left to Try
09. When You’re Small
10. Hand It Over
MGMT have also revealed a full North American tour schedule for this spring in support of the record. The band is also confirmed to appear at several festivals, including New Orleans’ Buku Project, Delaware’s Firefly, and Spain’s Mad Cool. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets for the shows go on sale January 19th, the same day as Little Dark Age pre-orders, and you can find more info on both at the band’s website. You can grab tickets via Stubhub.
MGMT 2018 Tour Dates:
01/30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
02/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/03 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall
02/05 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
02/06 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth
03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
03/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
03/08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
03/09 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music & Art Project
03/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/16 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/17 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS
03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building
05/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
05/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Palladium
05/19 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
05/20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
06/14-17 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
06/29-07/01 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
07/06 – Hérouville Saint Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/17 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival