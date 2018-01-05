Menu
MGMT are ready to “Hand It Over” on new song: Stream

Another taste of the duo's first album in five years, Little Dark Age

by
on January 04, 2018, 11:02pm
0 comments

Photo via Brad Elterman/Jamie Dutcher

Next month, MGMT are expected to drop their fourth album, Little Dark Age. Although an exact release date has yet to be revealed, the psych pop duo has given fans plenty to chew on in terms of teasers: the title track, “When You Die”, and today’s “Hand It Over”.

This third offering finds Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser disgruntled and tired of being taken advantage of. “Might just fuck us over/ But the doors won’t shut,” the first verse reads, “until they’re sure there’s nothing left to use.” Take a listen below.

Little Dark Age, the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled LP, was produced by the band with the help of Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela) and longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala). In support, MGMT are already confirmed to perform at this year’s Buku Music + Art Project in New Orleans and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.

“Hand It Over” Artwork:

screen shot 2018 01 04 at 4 23 28 pm MGMT are ready to Hand It Over on new song: Stream

