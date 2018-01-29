Migos cook up some kung-fu “Stir Fry” in new video: Watch

Currently sitting at the top of the Atlanta rap game, Migos released their latest album, Culture II, last week. While the record reps ATL trap hard, the video for the single “Stir Fry” pays homage to another culture entirely.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

Co-directed by Sing J. Lee and the trio’s own Quavo, the clip takes its influence from old school kung-fu gangster films. The Migos run a small Stir Fry Restaurant, a job which mainly entails playing mahjong in a back room with Pharrell (who produced the track). When they learn one of their enforcers, Sister 13, has betrayed them for a rival, the group goes to confront their scar-faced nemesis in his own food joint. In the end, it’s a three-on-one brawl, and on these streets, snitches don’t get stitches, they get their tongue cut out of their head. Check out the cinematic visuals up above.