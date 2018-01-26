Migos deliver new album, Culture II: Stream

Migos have regrouped for their third studio album, Culture II. Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The LP arrives one year to the day of the release of the Grammy-nominated Culture, one of our picks for 2017’s best albums. It features production by Pharrell Williams, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Mike Dean with assistance from Kanye West, and more. Guest appearances include Drake, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The lead single, “Motor Sport”, features Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and was followed in succession by “Stir Fry” and “Supastars”.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the trio revealed that part of the album was recorded at a resort in South Africa. “We were just writing in the middle of, like, the jungle,” Takeoff shared. “Our backyard was, like, the trees.”

Culture II Artwork:

Culture II Tracklist:

01. Higher We Go (Intro)

02. Supastars

03. Narcos

04. BBO (Bad Bitches Only) (feat. 21 Savage) (prod. Kanye West)

05. Auto Pilot (Huncho on the Beat)

06. Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake)

07. Emoji a Chain (prod. Metro Boomin)

08. CC (feat. Gucci Mane)

09. Stir Fry (prod. Pharrell)

10. Too Much Jewelry

11. Gang Gang

12. White Sand (feat. Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign and Big Sean)

13. Crown the Kings

14. Flooded

15. Beast

16. Open It Up

17. MotorSport (feat. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B)

18. Movin’ Too Fast

19. Work Hard

20. Notice Me (feat. Post Malone)

21. Too Playa (feat. 2 Chainz)

22. Made Men

23. Top Down on da Nawf

24. Culture National Anthem

Prior to the release of Culture II, Offset linked up with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for their collaborative album, Without Warning, while Quavo released Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Travis Scott.