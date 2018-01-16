Menu
Migos’ new album, Culture II, is out next week

Coming one year to the day of its predecessor, Culture

January 15, 2018
Migos will mark the one-year anniversary of their smash debut, Culture, by releasing its follow-up. The aptly titled Culture II is due out one year to the day of Culture’s release, on January 26th, through Quality Control / Capital Records.

The album has been preceded by a pair of singles: “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and “Stir Fry”, which was produced by Pharrell. Earlier today, Migos marked the MLK holiday with a video featuring a snippet of new music. Check it out below.

Culture is nominated for Best Rap Album at this month’s Grammy Awards and its single “Bad and Boujee” is up for Best Rap Performance. Another Culture song, “T-Shirt”, was among our five favorite songs of 2017.

