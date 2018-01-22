Migos preview Culture II with new song “Superstars”: Stream

Migos are just days away from the release of their new album, Culture II. Thus far, the Georgia-bred trio has teased with a pair of singles in the Pharrell-produced “Stir Fry” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted “MotorSport”. Today, they’ve broken off a third track, “Superstars”.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

Whereas predecessor “Stir Fry” saw Migos switch up their M.O. a bit to fit Pharrell’s funkier, jerky production, this latest offering showcases the group settling back into its comfort zone. Here, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff flex their superstar status of new cars, cash, and ice. “Whole gang in the field, we don’t do bleachers,” Migos say, as if anyone would ever make the mistake of benching them. Hear it below.

Culture II, the follow-up to last year’s impressive Culture, arrives Friday, January 26th. Culture is nominated for Best Rap Album at this month’s Grammy Awards and its single “Bad and Boujee” is up for Best Rap Performance.