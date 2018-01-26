Migos serve up “Stir Fry” on Fallon: Watch

Migos release their new album, Culture II, today. In celebration, the Atlanta trio returned to The Tonight Show on Thursday to perform their latest hit, “Stir Fry”. Catch the replay above, and stream the album in full here.

The track is the second single from the hip-hop act’s sequel to Culture, one of last year’s best albums. Producer Pharrell Williams originally cooked up the beat for an unreleased T.I. song mentioned in a 2014 interview.

(Read: Grammys 2018 Predictions: Who Should Win, Who Will Win)

During a recent discussion with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden, Quavo explained how “Stir Fry” came together, stating, “[Pharrell] had, like, three or four beats, but the pack was from 2008, like, the old hard drive. He had the old pack. He said he was waiting on this moment. The genie way.”

Last March, Migos appeared on The Tonight Show to play “T-Shirt”, one of our Top 5 Songs of 2017. They also joined Fallon and The Roots to play their breakthrough hit, “Bad and Boujee”, with nothing but office supplies.