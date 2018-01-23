Modest Mouse announce 2018 tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye
Modest Mouse have mapped out a new set of US tour dates for April and May The cross-country trek kicks off on April 18th in Birmingham, Alabama and concludes on May 24th in Oakland, California. Along the way, the band will visit cities including Nashville, Charlotte, Detroit, and Washington, DC. In July, they’ll play Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. It all comes in continued support of their 2015 album, Strangers to Ourselves.
(Read: How Modest Mouse Won the Lonesome Crowded West)
See the full docket below, and grab tickets here.
Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:
04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace
04/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
04/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
05/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
05/06 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center
05/08 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
05/09 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena
05/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre
05/13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion
05/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre
05/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
05/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
05/20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium
05/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center
05/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
07/13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival