Modest Mouse announce 2018 tour dates

Modest Mouse have mapped out a new set of US tour dates for April and May The cross-country trek kicks off on April 18th in Birmingham, Alabama and concludes on May 24th in Oakland, California. Along the way, the band will visit cities including Nashville, Charlotte, Detroit, and Washington, DC. In July, they’ll play Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. It all comes in continued support of their 2015 album, Strangers to Ourselves.

See the full docket below, and grab tickets here.

Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace

04/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

04/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

05/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

05/06 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center

05/08 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

05/09 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena

05/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

05/13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion

05/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre

05/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

05/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

05/20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium

05/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center

05/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

07/13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival