Mount Eerie announces new album, Now Only, shares haunting, 11-minute “Distortion”: Stream

Photo by Ingeborg Husbyn Aarsand

After the staggering, powerful work that was last year’s A Crow Looked At Me, an LP inspired by the passing of songwriter Phil Elverum’s wife, Geneviève Castrée, the world might not be ready for a new Mount Eerie album. Ready or not, one is on the way.

Called Now Only, the six-track album will arrive on March 16th. It includes songs that have become standard at recent Mount Eerie live sets, including ” Two Paintings by Nikolai Astrup” and “Tintin in Tibet”.

Now Only is described as “a continuation and deepening of the themes” of A Crow Looked At Me. It continues, “Elverum further explores that style of direct, unadorned lyrical writing, with further ruminations on Castrée’s death and their life together, the effects of the sudden success of these intimate songs, and the concept of remembrance.”

Below, listen to the album’s 11-minute “Distortion”. Set against a melancholy strain of guitar, Elverum’s stream of consciousness takes him through memories of of Castrée, viewing his great-grandfather’s dead body, a pregnancy scare when he was 23, and a documentary about Jack Kerouac. “I don’t believe in ghosts or anything,” it begins, “I know that you are gone and I’m carrying some version of you around.” It’s sad, thoughtful, and, occasionally, a bit wistful as it explores the weight of legacy. Listen to it below.

You can pre-order the album here. Below, view the album’s artwork and tracklist, as well as a list of upcoming tour dates in New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

Now Only Artwork:



Now Only Tracklist:

01. Tintin In Tibet

02. Distortion

03. Now Only

04. Earth

05. Two Paintings by Nikolai Astrup

06. Crow pt. 2

Mount Eerie 2018 Tour Dates:

01/19 – Auckland, NZ @ Academy Cinemas

01/21 – Perth, AU @ Mojos

01/23 – Sydney, AU @ City Recital Hall

01/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre

01/25 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (two performances)

03/22 – Maspeth, NY @ Knockdown Center

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

Below, watch Mount Eerie’s official music video for “Ravens”.