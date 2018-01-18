Mountain Jam reveals 2018 lineup: alt-J, The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, The Decemberists, and more

Mountain Jam returns to Hunter Mountain, New York from June 15th-17th, 2018. This year marks the 14th edition of the festival, and it appears organizers have made a conscious decision to deviate from previous jam band-heavy lineups in favor of more alternative and indie rock.

This year’s lineup is headlined by Sturgill Simpson, alt-J, and Jack Johnson. More impressive, however, is the middle tier of the bill, which boasts names like The War on Drugs, Portugal. the Man, Father John Misty, The Decemberists, Jenny Lewis, George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Woods, The Felice Brothers, Mondo Cozmo, and Son Little, among others.

General admission and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website.