Mumford and Sons make daytime TV debut, perform “I Will Wait” on Ellen: Watch

This weekend, Mumford and Sons will headline iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego Festival in Los Angeles. In anticipation, they visited Ellen DeGeneres’ studios in Burbank for their first-ever daytime television appearance. DeGeneres introduced them as “one of the greatest bands in rock ‘n’ roll” and remarked that their performance was “an early birthday gift” (the talk show host turns 60 on January 26th). Mumfords proceeded to serenade DeGeneres with performances of “I Will Wait” (above) and “Only Love” (below).