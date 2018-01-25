N.E.R.D. perform “Lemon” with street dancers on Ellen: Watch

Just before the close of 2017, N.E.R.D. returned with the surprisingly political No_One Ever Really Dies, their first album in seven years. Ahead of next month’s halftime performance at the NBA All-Star Game next month, the hip-hop trio stopped by Ellen to perform the lead single, “Lemon”.

Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley kicked off the song by bouncing around the stage in front of a neon-lit van. Although guest star Rihanna was MIA, the sliding door of the vehicle opened to reveal a crew of street dancers, led by Mette Towley, who each performed while people next to them held up cards with their Instagram handles. Violinist Mapy also made an appearance toward the end of the performance. Replay it above.

As Ellen pointed, it was N.E.R.D.’s first performance on her show in 14 years. In June, the group will play New York City’s Governors Ball.