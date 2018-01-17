Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announce headlining tour

Photo by Ben Kaye

In advance of the release of their new album, Tearing at the Seams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced a massive spring and summer tour of North America. The tour kicks off in Florida in May and will hit up New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater before wrapping in late August at Denver’s Red Rocks Ampitheatre.

Along the way, the bluesy, Americana-influenced eight-piece will headline alongside acts like The Head & The Heart, Deer Tick, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

See the full list of dates below and you can grab tickets via Stubhub.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2018 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

05/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

05/11 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *

05/12 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

05/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/19 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

06/02 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica #

06/05 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann Center

06/08 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion $

06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium %

08/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads

08/05 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

08/07 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre

08/09 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/10 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

08/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/22 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

* = w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

# = w/ The Head & The Heart

$ = w/ Deer Tick

% = w/ The Head & The Heart and Hiss Golden Messenger

^ w/ Tank and the Bangas

Below, hear Tearing at the Seams’ debut single, “You Worry Me”.