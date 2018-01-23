Menu
New Orleans Jazz Festival: Jack White, David Byrne, Beck, Sting lead stacked 2018 lineup

Lionel Richie, Sturgill Simpson, Sheryl Crow, Cage the Elephant, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett, and Jack Johnson are among the many other acts confirmed to play

on January 23, 2018, 12:08pm
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced its 2018 lineup. Over 500 acts will perform across 12 stages during the festival’s two weekends (April 27th-29th and May 3rd-6th).

Among the highlights: Jack White, David Byrne, Beck, Lionel Richie, Sturgill Simpson, Sheryl Crow, Cage the Elephant, Common, Khalid, Big Freedia, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leslie Odom Jr., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah.

Also playing are: Aerosmith, Sting, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett, Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Miller Band, Buddy Guy, Anita Baker, Smokey Robinson, Juanes, Charlie Wilson, George Benson, Aaron Neville, Lyle Lovett, Toots & The Maytals, Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings, Blind Boys of Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Tanks and the Bangas, Calexico, and more. Peep the full lineup here.

Tickets are now on sale through the festival’s website or via Stubhub.

