New Orleans Jazz Festival: Jack White, David Byrne, Beck, Sting lead stacked 2018 lineup

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced its 2018 lineup. Over 500 acts will perform across 12 stages during the festival’s two weekends (April 27th-29th and May 3rd-6th).

Among the highlights: Jack White, David Byrne, Beck, Lionel Richie, Sturgill Simpson, Sheryl Crow, Cage the Elephant, Common, Khalid, Big Freedia, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leslie Odom Jr., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Hiss Golden Messenger, and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah.

Also playing are: Aerosmith, Sting, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett, Jack Johnson, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Miller Band, Buddy Guy, Anita Baker, Smokey Robinson, Juanes, Charlie Wilson, George Benson, Aaron Neville, Lyle Lovett, Toots & The Maytals, Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings, Blind Boys of Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lucas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Tanks and the Bangas, Calexico, and more. Peep the full lineup here.

Tickets are now on sale through the festival’s website or via Stubhub.