Nick Cave performs with Shane MacGowan at The Pogues frontman’s 60th birthday celebration: Watch

Featured poto via Instagram/@nickcaveofficial

It’s gotta be hard to be born on Christmas Day. Everyone is so wrapped up in their own lights and gifts that no one’s really thinking about candles on cakes or birthday presents. That’s why it’s probably better to postpone any sort of celebration until after the holiday season, which is just what The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan did for his 60th birthday bash.

Though the Celtic punk icon hit the big six-oh back on December 25th, he celebrated with his fans and famous friends last night at Dublin’s National Concert Hall. The party came in the form of an all-star concert featuring Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Glen Hansard, Carl Barat of The Libertines, The Sex Pistol’s Glen Matlock, Sinéad O’Connor, and others. Only one guest got to perform with MacGowan himself, however, as Nick Cave was joined by the singer on “Summer in Siam”. Check out video of that performance, which also sees MacGowan singing “The Wild Mountain Thyme” solo, above.

Also in attendance were Johnny Depp and U2’s Bono, who played “Rainy Night in SoHo” together. Watch footage of their collaboration below.