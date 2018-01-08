Panda Bear announces tour dates in support of upcoming vinyl-only EP, A Day With The Homies

Photo by Nina Corcoron

Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox, aka Panda Bear, just announced the forthcoming release of a vinyl-only EP. Titled A Day With The Homies, it’s a 5-song collection he describes as “without frills or much embellishment.” He also says the EP “doesn’t work in the same way through headphones as it does out in the air,” which should really make you want to hear these songs live.

The good news is that Lennox is hitting the road in April for a worldwide tour that includes dates in North America, England, Belgium, and France. He’ll be joined by his Animal Collective cohort Geologist for the jaunt’s North American dates.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 12th.

Lennox regaled live audiences last month alongside Avey Tare with a live performance of Animal Collective’s Sung Tongs. Watch it here.

Panda Bear 2018 Tour Dates:

04/02 – Manchester UK @ Gorilla

04/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground

04/05 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

04/06 – Bruges, Belgium @ More Music Festival

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Levitation @ Mohawk *

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

05/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

* = w/ Geologist