Panorama Music Festival reveals 2018 lineup: Janet Jackson, The Killers, and The Weeknd to headline

Panorama Music Festival has revealed its 2018. Now in its third year, the NYC-based event returns to Randall’s Island Park from July 27th-29th.

Janet Jackson, The Killers, and The Weeknd top the bill. Other notable acts include Migos, Cardi B, SZA, David Byrne, St. Vincent, The xx, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gucci Mane, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Kimbie, Daniel Caesar, Dua Lipa, Jay Som, Jhené Aiko, Floating Points, Japanese Breakfast, Downtown Boys, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can also grab them here.