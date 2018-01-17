Menu
Paul McCartney joins Muse’s Beatles cover band to perform “Helter Skelter”, “I Saw Her Standing There”: Watch

Dr. Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band also features Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets

on January 17, 2018, 12:09pm
Just because Muse headline festivals all over the globe doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy playing small gigs with their friends every now and then. Last night, for example, Matt Bellamy and Dominick Howard put on an intimate show with their Beatles cover outfit Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band, which also features The Last Shadow PuppetsMiles Kane. However, even that little concert became something major when Paul McCartney himself joined the group on stage.

Macca came out to perform the classic “I Saw Her Standing There” as well as a thrashing version of “Helter Skelter” with Bellamy and the boys. Check out video of the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration below.

Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band’s set was part of a fashion launch party hosted by McCartney’s daughter, Stella.

“I Saw Her Standing There”:

Just Another Day at the Office @paulmccartney #WalkingLegend #PaulMcCartney

A post shared by Dr.PeppersJadedHeartsClubBand (@drpeppersjadedheartsclubband) on

“Helter Skelter”:

Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend

A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on

