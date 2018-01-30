Paul Simon announces farewell concert

Paul Simon looks to be following the lead of fellow veteran musicians including Elton John, Slayer, and Lynyrd Skynyrd in announcing his retirement from touring. On July 15th, 2018, Simon will take the stage at London’s Hyde Park for what is being billed as his “farewell performance.” He’ll be joined by James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt in supporting roles. Further special guests are still to be announced.
The 74-year-old Simon previously teased his retirement in a 2016 interview with the New York Times, saying, “showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me.” He added that “It’s an act of courage to let go. I am going to see what happens if I let go. Then I’m going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that’s gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?”
Simon released his 13th solo album, Stranger to Stranger, in June 2016.
We are extremely excited to announce that the headliner closing our 2018 summer series will be the incredible #PaulSimon! Paul will be heading our way on Sunday 15th July with Homeward Bound – The Farewell Performance, plus some very special guests including the iconic #JamesTaylor & His All-Star Band, #BonnieRaitt and more to be announced very soon…