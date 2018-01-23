Phish announce 2018 summer tour dates

Phish fans practically had no choice but to travel to New York City to see the band in 2017, as both their 13-show Baker’s Dozen residency and their four-night New Year’s Eve run were held at Madison Square Garden. This summer, though, Phish phaithful across the country will have much easier access to the veteran jammers, as they’ve announced an expansive nationwide outing.

The 21-show trek is spread out over 10 cities, with all the gigs taking place between mid-July and September. Phish will hold down two-night stands in Lake Tahoe, Nevada; San Francisco and Inglewood, California; Camden, New Jersey; and Columbia, Maryland. Meanwhile, George, Washington; Alpharetta, Georgia; and Commerce City, Colorado will each get three concerts. Austin, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina are stuck with just one date.

Find the band’s complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Phish 2018 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

07/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

07/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/04 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/05 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

08/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/08 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park