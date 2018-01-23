Phoenix announce Brooklyn residency

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Phoenix toured North America heavily behind their fabulous Ti Amo last year, so it’s fair that they’re focusing 2018 on European and Asian concerts. US fans will still have a very unique opportunity to see the French outfit, though, as they’ve announced a three-night residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel for July.
(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)
Dubbed “Ti Amo NYC! A Very ‘Speciale’ Night with Phoenix”, the gigs will include surprise guests, gelato, and exclusive merchandise, as well as other goodies. Considering the indie pop favorites recently sold out NYC venues like Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, seeing them at the 1,800-capacity BK Steel is relatively intimate, so the shows should definitely be “speciale.”
Tickets for the July 5th, 6th, and 7th shows go on sale January 26th at noon EST. Find the band’s complete upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:
01/25 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador
01/27 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Planeta Brasil
02/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Opera De Arame
02/03 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Planeta Atlantida
02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney City Limits
02/26 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
02/28 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits
03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style
03/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
03/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside
04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken
07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/27-29 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival