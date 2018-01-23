Phoenix announce Brooklyn residency

Photo by ​David Brendan Hall

Phoenix toured North America heavily behind their fabulous Ti Amo last year, so it’s fair that they’re focusing 2018 on European and Asian concerts. US fans will still have a very unique opportunity to see the French outfit, though, as they’ve announced a three-night residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel for July.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2017)

Dubbed “Ti Amo NYC! A Very ‘Speciale’ Night with Phoenix”, the gigs will include surprise guests, gelato, and exclusive merchandise, as well as other goodies. Considering the indie pop favorites recently sold out NYC venues like Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, seeing them at the 1,800-capacity BK Steel is relatively intimate, so the shows should definitely be “speciale.”

Tickets for the July 5th, 6th, and 7th shows go on sale January 26th at noon EST. Find the band’s complete upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Phoenix 2018 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador

01/27 – Belo Horizonte, BR @ Planeta Brasil

02/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Opera De Arame

02/03 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Planeta Atlantida

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney City Limits

02/26 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

02/28 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

03/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland City Limits

03/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Air + Style

03/20 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

03/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

03/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/27 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

04/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

04/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Osaka Bayside

04/27 – Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/16 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken

07/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/27-29 – Benidorm, ES @ Low Festival