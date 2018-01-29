Pinegrove cancel more tour dates as hiatus extends after sexual coercion allegations

Photo by Lior Phillips

In November, Pinegrove frontman Evan Stephens Hall attempted to get in front of sexual misconduct allegations by releasing a statement before the accusations were made public. At the time, Hall said a woman with whom he had been “involved with for a short but intense period of time” had confronted him saying she’d felt coerced in the relationship. Coming to terms with how he’d misread the situation, Hall chose to enter therapy and cancel Pinegrove’s upcoming tour schedule.

Now, in a new statement, the band has revealed that their hiatus will continue into early spring. Concert dates scheduled for March throughout Europe and Australia have been called off as the band continues an “extended period of time off the road.” Refunds can be obtained at point of purchase, while online ticket buyers should receive a notification of their refund in three to five days.

Read Pinegrove’s full statement below, followed by their canceled tour itinerary.

Pinegrove are continuing their hiatus and taking an extended period of time off the road. The band has cancelled the upcoming tour dates. Refunds are available from point of purchase – online ticket buyers will receive notification and a refund in the next 3-5 days. Thank you. — &&&& (@PinegroveBand) January 29, 2018