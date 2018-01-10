Pond reschedule US tour, unveil video for “Fire in the Water”: Watch

Psych-rockers Pond have rescheduled their planned US tour in support of last spring’s release of The Weather, their Kevin Parker-produced seventh album, due to unforeseen circumstances.

The band will make up the dates with an expanded tour beginning May 4th in Dallas through June 8th in Nashville with stops at Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo along the way. Checked out the updated schedule below.

Pond 2018 Tour Dates:

01/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

01/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

01/16 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

01/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

01/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

01/20 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder

01/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

01/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/02 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival

02/04 – Sydney, Australia@ Laneway Festival

02/10 – Brisbane, Australia@ Laneway Festival

02/11 – Fremantle, Australia@ Laneway Festival

05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

05/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

05/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom

05/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *

05/25-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

06/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

06/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

06/07-10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/08 – Nashvillle, TN @ Mercy Lounge

* = Tickets go on sale Friday

Alongside the news, Pond have shared a new song, “Fire in the Water”, and its accompanying video from their upcoming reissue of The Weather. The clip was directed by visual artist Sam Kristofski and takes place in Tokyo, where the band enjoys the outdoors and frontman Nicholas Allbrook dances through the streets.

“We got lost a lot and kinda just followed Nick around because he kept wanting to find this rainbow bridge which I don’t think ever existed,” Kristofski said about the filming process through a press release. “The original idea was Nick turning into a jellyfish, floating over the buildings looking down on all these people eating ramen and sushi but that idea didn’t really fly.”

Watch the video below.