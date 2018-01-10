Pond reschedule US tour, unveil video for “Fire in the Water”: Watch

Psych-rockers Pond have rescheduled their planned US tour in support of last spring’s release of The Weather, their Kevin Parker-produced seventh album, due to unforeseen circumstances.
The band will make up the dates with an expanded tour beginning May 4th in Dallas through June 8th in Nashville with stops at Boston Calling, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo along the way. Checked out the updated schedule below.
Pond 2018 Tour Dates:
01/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
01/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
01/16 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
01/18 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
01/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
01/20 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder
01/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
01/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/02 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/04 – Sydney, Australia@ Laneway Festival
02/10 – Brisbane, Australia@ Laneway Festival
02/11 – Fremantle, Australia@ Laneway Festival
05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s
05/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
05/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom
05/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club *
05/25-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/01-03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
06/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
06/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
06/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
06/07-10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/08 – Nashvillle, TN @ Mercy Lounge
* = Tickets go on sale Friday
Alongside the news, Pond have shared a new song, “Fire in the Water”, and its accompanying video from their upcoming reissue of The Weather. The clip was directed by visual artist Sam Kristofski and takes place in Tokyo, where the band enjoys the outdoors and frontman Nicholas Allbrook dances through the streets.
“We got lost a lot and kinda just followed Nick around because he kept wanting to find this rainbow bridge which I don’t think ever existed,” Kristofski said about the filming process through a press release. “The original idea was Nick turning into a jellyfish, floating over the buildings looking down on all these people eating ramen and sushi but that idea didn’t really fly.”
Watch the video below.