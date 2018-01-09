Power Trip and Sheer Mag announce North American co-headlining tour

Power Trip photo by Kevin Estrada

Reports may say rock is on the decline, but Power Trip and Sheer Mag will soon hit the road together to prove otherwise. The Dallas thrash metal outfit and Philadelphia-bred rock group have lined up a North American tour that runs from late April through early June.

The co-headlining jaunt includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Albuquerque. There’s also a two-day stint in Chicago before everything wraps up at The Mohawk in Austin. The two acts will be joined by opening acts Fury and Red Death.

Consult the full schedule below. All dates are in support of Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic, one of the best albums of 2017, and Sheer Mag’s Need to Feel Your Love, which gave us one of last year’s top songs in “Expect the Bayonet”.

Power Trip and Sheer Mag 2018 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

05/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

05/05 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

05/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit #

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

05/08 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat #

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise #

05/12 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon #

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace #

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s #

05/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle #

05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

05/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre #

05/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ Louis #

05/24 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room #

05/25 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Modified Ghosts #

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s #

05/29 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne #

05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall #

06/01 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soma #

06/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red #

06/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^

06/07 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk ^

# = w/ Fury and Red Death

^ = w/ Red Death