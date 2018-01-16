Preoccupations announce new album, New Material, share stormy lead single, “Espionage”: Stream

Featured image by Pooneh Ghana

Preoccupations, the industrial post-punk outfit formerly known as Viet Cong, will release the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled release on March 23rd. Cheekily called New Material, the Jagjaguwar release is described by frontman Matt Flegel as “an ode to depression.”

“To depression and self-sabotage,” he continues, “and looking inward at yourself with extreme hatred.”

Lead single “Espionage” feels more furious than depressed, however, with Flegel’s frothing vocals crashing over waves of stormy, echoing distortion and thrumming bass. Cleaving through it all is a clean synth trail that should serve as a lifeline for the casual listener. See its eerie, shape-obsessed video above.

Preoccupations started from scratch with the album, noting that “virtually nothing” was written or demoed before the band came together to develop it. As such, they describe it as a collaborative process, one that incorporated producer Justin Meldal-Johnson (M83, Wolf Alice) to mix the rough cuts.

The band will hit the road a few weeks after the album’s release for a world tour that will keep them touring throughout the summer. See the full dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

New Material Artwork:



New Material Tracklist:

01. Espionage

02. Decompose

03. Disarray

04. Manipulation

05. Antidote

06. Solace

07. Doubt

08. Compliance

Preoccupations 2018 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

04/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

04/24 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

04/26 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar *

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

05/01 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret *

05/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite *

05/04 – Calgary, AB @ Palomino *

05/05 – Calgary, AB @ Palomino

05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

05/12 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater #

05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

06/05 – London, UK @ London Underground

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 – Paris, France @ Maroquinerie

06/12 – Ramsgate, UK @ RMH

06/13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugarfactory

07/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

^ = w/ Odonis Odonis

* = w/ Freak Heat Waves

# = w/ Moaning