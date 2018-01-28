Primavera Sound reveals 2018 lineup, and it’s a thing of beauty

Photo by David Brendan Hall (Arctic Monkeys), Robert Altman (Bjork), and Ellie Pritts (Nick Cave)

Primavera Sound has revealed its 2018 lineup. The annual music festival returns to Barcelona, Spain between May 30th and June 3rd.

Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lorde, The National, Migos, and ASAP Rocky top the impressive bill. Other notable acts include HAIM, Tyler the Creator, CHVRCHES, Fever Ray, Lykke Li, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Beach House, Slowdive, Father John Misty, Mogwai, Grizzly Bear, The Breeders, Panda Bear, Deerhunter, Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromeo, Jon Hopkins, and Car Seat Headrest.

Also confirmed to appear are Vince Staples, Madlib, Beastie Boys’ Mike D, Warpaint, Rhye, Ty Segall, Shellac, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Four Tet, Thundercat, Kelela, Waxahatchee, Lindstrøm, John Talabot, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein performing the music of Stranger Things, Superorganism, Mount Kimbie, (Sandy) Alex G, Rostam, Sylvan Esso, SPARKS, Jay Som, Hinds, Dead Cross, The Men, and Ibeyi, among others.

Plus, Belle and Sebastian, Spiritualized, and Wolf Parade are confirmed for a special festival kick-off event scheduled for Wednesday, May 30th.

More details, including ticket information, can be found via the festival’s website.