Primus and Mastodon announce 45-date co-headlining tour

Primus and Mastodon are teaming up this summer for a co-headlining tour. The 45-date outing kicks off on May 6th with a massive show at Red Rocks. They’re also playing Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ; the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn; Marymoor Park in Seattle, WA; and Edgefield in Troutdale, OR. See the full itinerary below.
Both Primus and Mastodon put out new albums in 2017. The Desaturating Seven, Primus’ ninth full-length and first featuring entirely new material since 2011, surfaced in September. Emperor of Sand, Mastodon’s seventh album, was released in May and included the track “Sultan’s Curse”, which last night won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance.
A ticket pre-sale is set for January 31st to be followed by a public on-sale on February 2nd.
Primus and Mastodon 2018 Tour Dates:
05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
05/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater
05/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
05/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
05/18 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
05/22 – Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander
05/23 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
05/25 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena
05/26 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
05/27 – Portland, ME @ TBA
05/29 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
05/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier
06/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion
06/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
06/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
06/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE
06/15 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
06/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
06/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
06/21 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
06/23 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
06/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
06/28 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater
06/29 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/30 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino
07/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air – Outdoors
07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center
07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
07/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
07/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre