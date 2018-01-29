Primus and Mastodon announce 45-date co-headlining tour

Primus and Mastodon are teaming up this summer for a co-headlining tour. The 45-date outing kicks off on May 6th with a massive show at Red Rocks. They’re also playing Stone Pony Summerstage in Asbury Park, NJ; the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn; Marymoor Park in Seattle, WA; and Edgefield in Troutdale, OR. See the full itinerary below.

Both Primus and Mastodon put out new albums in 2017. The Desaturating Seven, Primus’ ninth full-length and first featuring entirely new material since 2011, surfaced in September. Emperor of Sand, Mastodon’s seventh album, was released in May and included the track “Sultan’s Curse”, which last night won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance.

A ticket pre-sale is set for January 31st to be followed by a public on-sale on February 2nd.

Primus and Mastodon 2018 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

05/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

05/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

05/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

05/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

05/18 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

05/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/22 – Reading, PA @ Diamond Credit Union Theater @ Santander

05/23 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

05/25 – Glen Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

05/26 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

05/27 – Portland, ME @ TBA

05/29 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

05/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Penn’s Landing – Festival Pier

06/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

06/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 Pavilion

06/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

06/05 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/09 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

06/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

06/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ MYTH LIVE

06/15 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

06/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

06/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

06/21 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

06/23 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

06/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

06/28 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater

06/29 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06/30 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Resort Casino

07/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air – Outdoors

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Event Center

07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

07/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

07/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre