The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s new album is coming this year, says producer Tony Visconti

Even as Damon Albarn spent 2017 with Gorillaz supporting their latest album, Humanz, he continually teased his work with another band. Albarn first said he was planning The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s long-awaited sophomore album back in April, revealing in November that David Bowie producer Tony Visconti had joined the project. Now, Visconti has said he expects the record to drop sometime this year.

“We’re about two thirds of the way through and taking a break, as Damon is off on a Gorillaz tour,” Visconti told the Irish Times, “but we will resume in April and it will be probably be out before next Christmas. It’s a great album and I think people will be very impressed with it.” Looks like even though we just recovered from New Year’s, we already have the first item on our Christmas 2018 wish list.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen, a supergroup which also features The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Fela Kuti drummer Tony Allen, dropped their only album way back in 2007. Albarn has called their new effort “an ode to the North of England, bizarrely.” As of November, he said the band had “recorded all the backing tracks, but I’m just emoting over it at the moment. I can hear what I’m saying kind of, a bit, but it’s still a bit unintelligible.”

This may not be the only record we get from an Albarn-fronted group this year, either. Last month, Jamie Hewlett let slip that Gorillaz were already prepping a follow-up to Humanz. “We are working on another Gorillaz album which is going to be released next year,” he revealed. “So we’re going straight into the next album with no break, usually we have a good five-years break but this time we decided to keep going.”

Now we just have to await word on Albarn’s sophomore solo effort and a new Blur record.