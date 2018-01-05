Prophets of Rage return to Kimmel to perform “Legalize Me” and “Living on the 110”: Watch

It was way back in July of 2016 that Prophets of Rage made their late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Last night, they returned to the Hollywood stage for their first live performance of 2018.

(Read: Why Prophets of the Rage Are the Protest Band We Need in 2016)

Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, et al supported their self-titled debut full-length by playing the album track “Legalize Me”. B-Real kept a blunt in his hand the whole time, like a symbolic middle figure to Attorney General Jeff Session’s recent anti-marijuana policy shift. After celebrating California’s new law legalizing recreational weed, the band performed their poverty awareness single “Living on the 110”. Watch the former above and the latter below.