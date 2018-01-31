Menu
Pussy Riot announce first-ever North American tour

Politically-charged feminist collective will cross the Atlantic beginning March

by
on January 31, 2018, 5:50pm
Photo by David Brendan Hall

In December, Pussy Riot traveled across the Atlantic to perform their first-ever concert in the US. Now, the anti-Putin and anti-Trump feminist collective has announced its first-ever “live music performance art tour” through North America.

Dubbed a “subversive mix of activist art and live set,” these shows are set to run from early March through mid-May. Cities that will play host to Pussy Riot include Chicago, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The group is also slated to perform at this year’s Boston Calling event and Vive Latino in Mexico City.

“Pussy Riot would like to rally with you at these upcoming live performances,” reads a press statement.

Consult the full schedule below.

Pussy Riot 2018 Tour Dates:
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
03/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
03/20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
03/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
03/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
05/18-20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/18-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Revisit a performance of their anti-Trump song “Make America Great Again”:

