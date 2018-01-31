Pussy Riot announce first-ever North American tour

Photo by David Brendan Hall

In December, Pussy Riot traveled across the Atlantic to perform their first-ever concert in the US. Now, the anti-Putin and anti-Trump feminist collective has announced its first-ever “live music performance art tour” through North America.

Dubbed a “subversive mix of activist art and live set,” these shows are set to run from early March through mid-May. Cities that will play host to Pussy Riot include Chicago, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The group is also slated to perform at this year’s Boston Calling event and Vive Latino in Mexico City.

“Pussy Riot would like to rally with you at these upcoming live performances,” reads a press statement.

Consult the full schedule below.

Pussy Riot 2018 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

03/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

03/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05/18-20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/18-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

Revisit a performance of their anti-Trump song “Make America Great Again”: