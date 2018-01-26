QOTSA return to the stage: Josh Homme doesn’t kick anyone, performs “Everybody Knows That You Are Insane”: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Queens of the Stone Agee returned to the road this week for their first live performances since frontman Josh Homme kicked a photographer at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas last month. By all accounts, Homme has been on his best behavior and is back to making news for all the right reasons. Case in point: during QOTSA’s gig in Vancouver on Wednesday night, Homme dusted off “Everybody Knows That You Are Insane” from 2005’s Lullabies to Paralyze. It marked the first performance of the song in over 12 years. Watch fan-shot footage below.

During another show in Victoria this week, they played “How to Handle A Rope” for the first time seven years. The track appeared on QOTSA’s self-titled debut. Catch footage of that below.

Check out QOTSA’s updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Queens of the Stone Age 2018 Tour Dates:

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum $

01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performng Arts $

01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena $

01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Arena $

02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

02/21 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

02/28 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

03/10 – Bogota, CO @ Palacio de los Deportes

03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival

03/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/29 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

04/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte Festival

04/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater %

04/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory %

04/26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium %

04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater %

05/02 – Saint Petersburgh, FL @ Mahaffey Theater %

05/04-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – Concord, NC@ Carolina Rebellion

05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *

05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena *

05/26-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/09 – Gotenburg, SE @ Liseberg

06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/15 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

06/16 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Open Air Im Kulturpark

06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena

06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

06/21 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Park Open Air

06/23 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival

06/24 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival

06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/27 – Dreseden, DE @ Elbufer

06/29 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/30 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park &

07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/07 – Beflort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival

07/08-09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

$ = w/ Eagles of Death Metal

^ = w/ Ty Segall

* = w/ Royal Blood

# = w/ Foo Fighters

% = w/ Wolf Alice

& = w/ Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels, and The Hives