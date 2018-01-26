QOTSA return to the stage: Josh Homme doesn’t kick anyone, performs “Everybody Knows That You Are Insane”: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores
Queens of the Stone Agee returned to the road this week for their first live performances since frontman Josh Homme kicked a photographer at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas last month. By all accounts, Homme has been on his best behavior and is back to making news for all the right reasons. Case in point: during QOTSA’s gig in Vancouver on Wednesday night, Homme dusted off “Everybody Knows That You Are Insane” from 2005’s Lullabies to Paralyze. It marked the first performance of the song in over 12 years. Watch fan-shot footage below.
During another show in Victoria this week, they played “How to Handle A Rope” for the first time seven years. The track appeared on QOTSA’s self-titled debut. Catch footage of that below.
Check out QOTSA’s updated tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Queens of the Stone Age 2018 Tour Dates:
01/26 – Portland, OR @ Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum $
01/27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performng Arts $
01/29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena $
01/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Arena $
02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
02/21 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
02/28 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
03/10 – Bogota, CO @ Palacio de los Deportes
03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
03/21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/25 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Festival
03/28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/29 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
04/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte Festival
04/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater %
04/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory %
04/26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium %
04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre %
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater %
05/02 – Saint Petersburgh, FL @ Mahaffey Theater %
05/04-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/06 – Concord, NC@ Carolina Rebellion
05/17 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
05/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
05/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *
05/22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
05/24 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *
05/25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena *
05/26-27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/09 – Gotenburg, SE @ Liseberg
06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
06/12 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/15 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
06/16 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Open Air Im Kulturpark
06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Arena
06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
06/21 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Park Open Air
06/23 – Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
06/24 – Milan, IT @ I-Days Festival
06/25 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/27 – Dreseden, DE @ Elbufer
06/29 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/30 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park &
07/05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/07 – Beflort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes Festival
07/08-09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
$ = w/ Eagles of Death Metal
^ = w/ Ty Segall
* = w/ Royal Blood
# = w/ Foo Fighters
% = w/ Wolf Alice
& = w/ Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels, and The Hives