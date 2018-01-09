Quavo and Nicki Minaj take it back to the ‘90s in “She For Keeps” video: Watch

Bruno Mars and Cardi B recently dropped a fun video for “Finesse (Remix)” inspired by the ‘90s sketch comedy series In Living Color, and now Quavo and Nicki Minaj have followed suit with a throwback video for their track “She For Keeps”. The collaboration is from Quality Control Music’s sprawling Control the Streets Volume 1 compilation and finds the duo rapping about commitment.

Frequent Migos collaborator Daps directed the clip, which features plenty of bright colors and throwback references to the ‘90s, like the iconic Reebok Pump sneaker, fanny packs, gigantic cellphones, the original Nintendo console, and landline telephones. There’s also a cute diner scene in which Quavo and Minaj sit down for cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes in a cut-out Cadillac booth. Watch it up top.

Both rappers are in high demand. Quavo continues to be one of the most sought-after feature artists and recently released a joint album with Travis Scott called Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. He’s also set to regroup with Migos for their follow-up to Culture, one of last year’s best albums.

Minaj linked up with Migos and Cardi B last fall for their hit “MotorSport” prior to high profile collaborations with ASAP Ferg (“Plain Jane (Remix)”), and her label boss Lil Wayne (“5 Star”).