Travis Scott and Quavo make national TV debut as Huncho Jack on Kimmel: Watch

Last month, Travis Scott and Quavo teamed up for Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. On Tuesday, the duo delivered their first live performance in support of the album, appearing as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They ripped through “Eye 2 Eye” and were joined on stage by Quavo’s Migos groupmate Takeoff.

Inspired by the Ralph Steadman-illustrated artwork for the project, drawings of cactus plants and flying animated birds decorated the background of the stage. But the real highlight was the Komodo dragon slithering around on stage, a reference to Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which served as the inspiration for Steadman’s visuals.

Both rappers are primed for a busy 2018. Quavo continues to be one of the most sought-after feature artists and is set to regroup with Migos for their follow-up to Culture, one of last year’s best albums. Meanwhile, Travis has been teasing his highly anticipated project AstroWorld for quite some time now. It follows his 2016 sophomore album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.