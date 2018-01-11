R.I.P. Eddie Clarke, founding Motörhead guitarist dies at 67

“Fast” Eddie Clarke, British guitarist and last surviving member of Motörhead’s legendary “classic” lineup, died on Wednesday. The 67-year-old passed away peacefully in the hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia, according to a statement on the band’s Facebook page.

Clarke joined Motörhead in 1976 after meeting drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, rounding out the power trio led by the founding and sole constant member of the band, Ian “Lemmy Kilmister. Together, they recorded some of Motörhead’s most prominent albums, including Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades, and Iron Fist.

In 1982, Clarke left the group and formed the British rock group Fastway with former UFO bassist Pete Way. The band would undergo a series of lineup changes throughout the following years with Clarke remaining as the sole constant member. Fastway’s most recent album of entirely new material came in 2011 with Eat Dog Eat.

“Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clark [sic] passed away,” Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell said in a statement. “Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock and roller. RIP Eddie.” Campbell played with the band from 1984 through Lemmy’s death in 2015.

Drummer Mikkey Dee, who played in Motörhead from 1992 to 2015, added, “Oh my fucking god, this is terrible news, the last of the three amigos. I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape. So this is a complete shock.”

“Me and Eddie always hit it off great,” he continued. “I was looking forward to seeing him in the UK this summer when we come around with The Scorps… Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I’m sure you’ll hear them, so watch out!!! My thoughts go out to Eddie’s family and close ones.”

Clarke reunited with Lemmy and Taylor in 2014 to perform “Ace of Spades” prior to Taylor’s death in November 2015. Lemmy passed away just a month later from cancer. May they all rest in peace.

Relive the reunion performance, along with other notable tracks from Clarke’s time with Motörhead, below.