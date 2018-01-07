Radiohead sue Lana Del Rey alleging she ripped off “Creep”

Radiohead has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey herself confirmed news of the lawsuit, saying Radiohead believe her song “Get Free” rips off their iconic track “Creep”. “It’s true about the lawsuit,” Del Rey tweeted. “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep’, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing.”

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter said she initially offered Radiohead 40% of the publishing, “but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

Compare the two tracks for yourself:

It’s worth noting that Radiohead themselves were sued for copyright infringement over the similarities between “Creep” and The Hollies’ 1972 song “The Air That I Breathe”. The Hollies ended up receiving cowriting credits and a percentage of the song’s royalties.