Revisit The Cranberries’ performance of “Zombie” on Saturday Night Live in 1995: Watch

The music world was saddened last week as news broke of the sudden and unexpected death of The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan. Whether it was spinning Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? or re-watching Clueless just for that one scene, fans took their time to remember the Irish singer in their own ways. The team behind Saturday Night Live’s YouTube account chose to pay tribute to O’Riordan by reminding everyone of the time The Cranberries played the show.

The performance came on February 25th, 1995 as the band was supporting their recently released sophomore album, No Need to Argue. The recorded featured their smash “Zombie”, a track which helped drive the LP to be the band’s biggest hit. They delivered the song to the SNL audience after an introduction from George Clooney, turning in a performance that solidified O’Riordan as one of the rarest voices in music and “Zombie” as an enduring classic. Revisit it via the video above.

O’Riordan was 46 when she passed, though the cause of death is not yet known. She was in London at the time for a short Cranberries recording session. The band reformed in 2009 following a six-year hiatus, releasing Roses in 2012 and the compilation Something Else just last year.