Ride announce new EP, Tomorrow’s Shore, share “Catch You Dreaming”: Stream

Ride have announced a new 12-inch EP entitled Tomorrow’s Shore. Serving as the follow-up to last year’s comeback album, Weather Diaries, the four-track effort is due out February 16th.

As with Weather Diaries, Tomorrow’s Shore was made alongside producers Erol Alkan and Alan Moulder. The British shoegazers’ recently revealed “Pulsar” appears on the EP, as does the newly shared single “Catch You Dreaming.”

A leftover from the Weather Diaries writing and recording sessions, “Catch You Dreaming” is a pulsing, echoing romance from the end of the universe. In fact, the band’s Andy Bell says that’s exactly the perspective from which the song was written, with two lovers watching over the end of everything. “The protagonist looks back over the time when humanity existed, realising that we as humans brought about our own inevitable demise,” Bell explains. “Then the couple look back over their own lives of shared memories and as they are sharing this moment, everything vaporises. It’s a love song about fate, nostalgia, and having no regrets.”

Take a listen:

Pre-orders for the EP are available here. Ride will support the effort with a release show also scheduled for February 16th at University of London’s ULU Live; tickets can be purchased individually or packaged with the EP.