Rihanna performs “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at 2018 Grammys: Watch

After taking home a Grammy with Kendrick Lamar for their “LOYALTY.” collaboration, Rihanna took the stage for a performance alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. The Barbadian singer performed “Wild Thoughts”, the Santana-sampling 2017 smash and RiRi’s 31st (!) single to muscle its way into the Billboard Hot 100. Everyone on stage took on an air of classic Hollywood-cum-tropical island, with Rihanna donning a dazzling dress and wearing a rose in her hair. Replay it below.



“Wild Thoughts” appears on DJ Khaled’s Major Key album from last year. This June, Rihanna will appear in the highly anticipated film Ocean’s 8 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, and Anne Hathaway.